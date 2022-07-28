Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Laredo Petroleum worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 152,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 67,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of LPI opened at $84.36 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 3.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The company had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laredo Petroleum

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,022. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

