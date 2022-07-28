Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Snap-on by 40.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap-on Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.60.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $219.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.74. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.