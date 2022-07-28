Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,636,000 after buying an additional 426,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after buying an additional 899,103 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,028,000 after buying an additional 775,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,584,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,704,000 after purchasing an additional 188,542 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

