Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

