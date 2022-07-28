Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ingles Markets worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after buying an additional 75,709 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 45,405 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 26,222 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $94.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.52. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.57 and a fifty-two week high of $101.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.28.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 5.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.