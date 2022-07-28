Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Duke Energy by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,933,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $106.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.94. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

