Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $445.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.10. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $452.80.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

