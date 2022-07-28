Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Cabot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cabot by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Cabot by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Insider Activity

Cabot Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBT opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.78%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Stories

