Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of National HealthCare worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 428.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $278.98 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

National HealthCare Profile

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.