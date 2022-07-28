Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of National HealthCare worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 428.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.
National HealthCare Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.
National HealthCare Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.
National HealthCare Profile
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
