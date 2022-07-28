Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Trustmark by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Trustmark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Trustmark by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TRMK. StockNews.com began coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of TRMK opened at $31.83 on Thursday. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

