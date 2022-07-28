Zillow Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Zillow Group in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Zillow Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Shares of ZG opened at $36.03 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.