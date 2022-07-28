Zillow Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZG)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Zillow Group in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Zillow Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $36.03 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.