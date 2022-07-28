ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Tops $0.0242

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $199,839.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.93 or 0.00854766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001698 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 210,906,220 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

