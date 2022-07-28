ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Tops $0.0242

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $199,839.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.93 or 0.00854766 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017343 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001698 BTC.
About ZooKeeper
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 210,906,220 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
