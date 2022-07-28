Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,107 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $207,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,031,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $207,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,031,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,171. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.53.

Shares of ZM traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.78. 33,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,960,711. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $404.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.15.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

