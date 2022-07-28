ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a growth of 240.5% from the June 30th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

