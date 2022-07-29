10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TXG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.38.

10x Genomics stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 1.86. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $191.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.15.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,081,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,655,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,391,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,979,000 after purchasing an additional 730,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

