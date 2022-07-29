12,125 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prologis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after acquiring an additional 320,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

Insider Activity

Prologis Price Performance

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.97. 32,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,746. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

