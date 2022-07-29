1,324 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

Shares of GS opened at $329.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.11 and a 200 day moving average of $325.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

