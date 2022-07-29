1,348 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,348 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.73) to GBX 2,779 ($33.48) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.96) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,743.63.

Shell Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

