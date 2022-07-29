2,369 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.85.

Shares of ORLY opened at $707.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $638.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $658.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

