2,440 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.65. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.