2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Up 9.3%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.96. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. Macquarie cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

2U Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $798.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 2U by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 31,222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

