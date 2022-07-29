2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWOU. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of 2U from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.07. 2U has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 2U will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 122.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at about $139,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

