33,002 Shares in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other news, VP Jennifer Gordon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

TSLX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $67.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

