3,538 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after acquiring an additional 299,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after acquiring an additional 321,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,772,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $108.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

