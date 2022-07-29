38,000 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MasTec by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in MasTec by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,934,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.
MasTec Stock Up 6.6 %
MasTec stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $104.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on MTZ. Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on MasTec from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.09.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasTec (MTZ)
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.