3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. 3M updated its FY22 guidance to $10.30-10.80 EPS.

3M Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MMM traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,570. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day moving average of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $584,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $501,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $361,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

