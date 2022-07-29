3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M updated its FY22 guidance to $10.30-10.80 EPS.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.35. 54,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.83.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of 3M

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,219,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,535,000 after acquiring an additional 201,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,692,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,040,000 after acquiring an additional 171,365 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 349,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,975,000 after acquiring an additional 85,755 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

