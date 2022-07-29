3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $140.37 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

