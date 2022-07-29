4,031 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $181,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $79.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

