452,194 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 452,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,668,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Avery Dennison at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 101,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.07. 4,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,918. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.79 and its 200 day moving average is $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

