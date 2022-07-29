73,708 Shares in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 73,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIRD shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of Allbirds stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,111. Allbirds, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

