88 Energy (LON:88E) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Shares of 88 Energy Limited (LON:88E – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 88 Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 11,183,579 shares changing hands.
88 Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £116.27 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.27.
88 Energy Company Profile
88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.
