8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Downgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EGHT. Barclays dropped their price target on 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised 8X8 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

8X8 Stock Performance

EGHT stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $605.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $26.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $28,258.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,640 shares in the company, valued at $465,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $117,713.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,551 shares of company stock worth $1,031,834. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading

