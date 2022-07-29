8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

8X8 Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,748.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $28,258.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,834. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 57.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 55,680 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 38,507 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Articles

