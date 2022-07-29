AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at 17.27 on Thursday. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of 14.84 and a twelve month high of 25.00.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

