AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 103,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.73 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.68 and a 200 day moving average of $149.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

