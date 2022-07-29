abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $557.01

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 557.01 ($6.71) and traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.11). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 572.50 ($6.90), with a volume of 2,703 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of abrdn Japan Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £70.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 557.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 603.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About abrdn Japan Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from abrdn Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. abrdn Japan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.18%.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

