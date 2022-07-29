AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ACIU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,489. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACIU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on AC Immune in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AC Immune stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AC Immune SA ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.35% of AC Immune worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

