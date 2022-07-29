Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $2.93-3.18 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $81.68 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.