Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $2.93-3.18 EPS.
Shares of ACHC opened at $81.68 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.18.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.
