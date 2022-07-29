Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $303.68 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $192.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.84.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

