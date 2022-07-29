ACENT (ACE) Market Capitalization Hits $1.68 Million

ACENT (ACE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $267,173.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ACENT

ACE is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

