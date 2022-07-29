Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Acme United Price Performance

Shares of ACU stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.97. Acme United has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $42.92.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acme United

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Acme United by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

