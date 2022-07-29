Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 88,892 shares.The stock last traded at $21.05 and had previously closed at $20.55.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 3.2 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
