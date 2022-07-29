Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 88,892 shares.The stock last traded at $21.05 and had previously closed at $20.55.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 3.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 137,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

