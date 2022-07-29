adidas AG to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for adidas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share.

Get adidas alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on adidas from €255.00 ($260.20) to €235.00 ($239.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.13.

adidas Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of adidas stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.27. adidas has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. adidas had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion.

Institutional Trading of adidas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in adidas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in adidas by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its stake in adidas by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.