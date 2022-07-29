Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $489.31.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $403.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.00. Adobe has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $188.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

