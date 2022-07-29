Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,366 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,202 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 68.7% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock opened at $403.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.00. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $188.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

