Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Trimmed by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,973 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,689. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $190.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

