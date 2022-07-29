Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $38.17 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,376 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $38,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BUFR opened at $22.58 on Friday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72.

