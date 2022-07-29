Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $40.99 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $40,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $164.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

