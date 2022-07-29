Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $46.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203,643 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $46,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,993,000 after acquiring an additional 73,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 109,561 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,178,000 after acquiring an additional 370,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,848,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $87.79 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.14.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

